All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement

The engagement ceremony, held in Wah Cantt, was attended by close friends and relatives.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) Aliya Riaz, a prominent all-rounder of the Pakistan women's cricket team, has announced her engagement to Ali Younis, a well-known commentator.

Waqar Younis is also seen there.

Ali Younus is the younger brother of former cricket captain Waqar Younis.

Aliya Riaz boasts an impressive record, having represented Pakistan in 62 One-Day Internationals and 83 T20Is, with notable contributions both with the bat and ball.