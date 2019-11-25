UrduPoint.com
All-rounder Aliya Riaz Has High Hopes For England Series

Mon 25th November 2019

All-rounder Aliya Riaz has high hopes for England series

Pakistan women team's all-rounder Aliya Riaz was confident to make a mark in their upcoming England tour, scheduled in December this year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan women team's all-rounder Aliya Riaz was confident to make a mark in their upcoming England tour, scheduled in December this year.

Aliya said that the team is prepared well and looking forward to take on the English side in a three-match each ODI and T20I series, a private news channel reported.

"I think we are well adjusted as a unit and our last series against Bangladesh was pretty good and we won that. The confidence is high and hopefully we will achieve some good results," Aliya said.

Talking about her personal performance, Aliya said that she tries to focus on her natural game and the role provided by the team management.

"I will try to play my natural game and according to what role given to me by coaches. If they think I am good at power-hitting, they ask me to do so," she added.

