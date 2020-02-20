UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All-rounder Anwer Ali Replaces Umer Akmal In Quetta Gladiators In PSL - 5

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:30 PM

All-rounder Anwer Ali replaces Umer Akmal in Quetta Gladiators in PSL - 5

All-rounder Anwer Ali has replaced Umer Akmal to represent the Quetta Gladiators Squad in the Pakistan Super League, PSL 5th edition 2020

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :All-rounder Anwer Ali has replaced Umer Akmal to represent the Quetta Gladiators Squad in the Pakistan Super League, PSL 5th edition 2020.

The Technical Committee of PSL head by Waseem Khan is comprised of Dr Suhail Saleem, Sumair Khosa, Ms Marina Iqbal and Bazed Khan has also endorsed the name of Anwer Ali in place of Umer Akmal.

It may be noted here that Al-rounder Anwer Ali has represented the Quetta Gladiators Squad in all editions of the PSL. Anwer Ali has so far scored 191 runs and had taken 23 wickets in 32 matches of the PSL.

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League May 2020 All Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

LHC rejects petition challenging drama “Ehd-i-Wa ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal says all options to be used against PTI go ..

6 minutes ago

Mansoor Anwar Khan was demanded resignation from h ..

36 minutes ago

Dutch KLM Airline Extends Suspension of Flights to ..

6 minutes ago

German Prosecutors Treating Deadly Shootings in Ha ..

6 minutes ago

PTV revenue registers extra-ordinary increase duri ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.