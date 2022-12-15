UrduPoint.com

All-rounder Kuldeep Puts India On Top In First Bangladesh Test

Muhammad Rameez Published December 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

All-rounder Kuldeep puts India on top in first Bangladesh Test

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav shone with both bat and ball as India plunged Bangladesh into serious trouble on the second day of the first Test in Chittagong on Thursday.

Bangladesh collapsed to 133-8 at stumps, with Kuldeep picking up 4-33 after his 40 made a vital contribution to India's first innings total of 404 runs.

Mehidy Hasan, 16 not out, and Ebadot Hossain, 13 not out, survived the day but Bangladesh still needed 71 runs to avoid a follow-on.

"Losing eight wickets is disappointing," admitted Bangladesh spin coach Rangana Herath, insisting nonetheless that the game was not over.

"But you know this is Test cricket, three days to go, we need (to) hang in there and we need to fight hard," he said.

Mohammad Siraj ripped the hearts out of Bangladesh's top order with 3-14 before Kuldeep -- playing the series as a late replacement for Ravindra Jadeja -- mesmerised the home side with his left-arm spin.

Siraj dismissed Najmul Hossain on the first ball of the Bangladesh innings as the hosts made the worst possible start in reply to India's total. Umesh Yadav complemented his efforts by bowling Yasir Ali for four three overs later.

"Red ball is my favourite format," Siraj said after the day's play.

"It is where you have to maintain a consistent line and length and that helps me in white-ball cricket also.

" Liton Das offered some counter-punch with five fours, including three off consecutive balls from Umesh, before Siraj bowled him for 24. The paceman also claimed the wicket of debutant opener Zakir Hasan for 20.

Kuldeep struck off his second ball, forcing Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan to give Virat Kohli a catch at slip for three, reducing Bangladesh to 75-5.

The 28-year-old spinner then removed Nurul Hasan (16), Mushfiqur Rahim (28) and Taijul islam (0) to put India firmly in control.

India were all out in the second session after adding 126 runs to their overnight 278-6, with Bangladeshi off-spinner Mehidy finishing with 4-112 and left-arm spinner Taijul taking 4-133.

Ravichandran Ashwin defied Bangladesh's attack to hit 58, the third half-century in the India innings after Cheteshwar Pujara's 90 and Shreyas Iyer's 86.

Ashwin received invaluable support from Kuldeep as the duo added 92 runs for the eighth wicket.

Iyer resumed on 82 but missed out on a hundred as Ebadot bowled him in the eighth over of the morning.

Ebadot could have dismissed Iyer in his previous over had Liton not dropped the catch at fine leg.

Iyer, who was dropped on 67 and miraculously survived being bowled by Ebadot on 77 when the bails failed to dislodge on the opening day, hit 10 fours in his 192-ball innings.

Related Topics

India Cricket Attack Bangladesh Fine Chittagong Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib Al Hasan Taijul Islam Virat Kohli Nurul Hasan Shreyas Iyer Kuldeep Yadav All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Pro ..

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Project Excellence’ Event

2 hours ago
 FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

4 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

4 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

5 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.