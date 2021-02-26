UrduPoint.com
All Russia Teams Dropped Out Of UEFA Tournaments As FC Krasnodar Defeated By Dinamo Zagreb

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:10 AM

All Russia Teams Dropped Out of UEFA Tournaments as FC Krasnodar Defeated by Dinamo Zagreb

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) All the Russian football teams have ended their performance in the UEFA competitions of the 2020-2021 season as FC Krasnodar was defeated by Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb with the score of 0:1 in the second match of the Europa League's Round of 32.

The match was held at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb on late Thursday.

The only goal was scored by Dinamo's forward Mislav Orsic in the 31st minute of the match.

A week earlier, Krasnodar was also defeated by Dinamo with the score of 2:3.

More Stories From Sports

