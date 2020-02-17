UrduPoint.com
All Seeded Players Move In Second Round Of Pakistan Jr Tennis

Muhammad Rameez 57 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:04 PM

A total of 13 matches of Boys Singles were decided on Monday in the Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2020 here at the PTF Tennis Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ):A total of 13 matches of Boys Singles were decided on Monday in the Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2020 here at the PTF Tennis Complex.

All the seeded players moved in to the second round of the Championships.

The tournament was inaugurated by Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association and Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Lt. Col. Gul Rehman (R) Secretary PTF, all foreign players and coaches were participated in the opening ceremony.

The best encounter of the day was played between Subhan Bin Salik of Pakistan and Ook Aoi of Japan. In the first set score went up to 4-4all as both the players hold their respective serves. Ook Aoi won the first set at 6-4 by breaking 10th game of Subhan in which he hit one double fault. In the second set Subhan took the lead 5-1 by breaking 1st and 3rd game of Ook Aoi. Japanese player fought back and reduced the lead of Subhan by braking 8th game and holding his next two game 7 and 9 of second set. Subhan won the second set at 6-4 by holding his own serve with the help of one Ace. In the final set Subhan again build up the lead 3-1 by breaking 1st game of Ook Aoi in which he made three double fault and won the final set and match at 6-3 by breaking last game. The match last 1 hr 30 minutes.

The 4th seed Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan struggle hard to win his encounter against Agha Raahim of UK in a well contested and entertaining two set match 6-4, 6-4. Kerem Ozlale (TUR) made the first upset in the tournament when he eliminated 7th seed Zalan Khan of Pakistan in another good match of the day with score of 6-3 7-5.

The 5th seed Souta Oomura of Japan was in excellent form and eliminated Sami Zeb of Pakistan without conceding a single game in both sets.

The main draw of the girls singles would be played on Tuesday as well as the four boys singles pre-quarter finals and first round of Boys Doubles will also be played.

Boys Singles Main Draw � 1st Round: Chun Tang (TPE) beat Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Birtan Duran (TUR) beat Bilal Asim (PAK) 6-3, 6-1; Souta Oomura (JPN) beat Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) 6-0 6-0; Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) beat Kuan Chang Huang (TPE) 6-2, 6-3; Ahmed Kamil (PAK) beat Agha Raahim (GBR) 6-4, 6-1; Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) beat Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-1, 6-3; Aryan Giri (NEP) beat Araiz Malik (PAK) 6-2, 6-3; Qwyn Quittner (AUS) beat Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) 6-0, 6-0; KeremOzlale (TUR) beat Zalan Khan (PAK) 6-3, 7-5; Tuna Nergizoglu (TUR) beat Abdullah Ahmad (GBR) 6-0, 6-0; IustinBelea (ROU) beat Farman Shakeel (PAK) 6-1, 6-3, Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) beat Ook Aoi (JPN 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Abdullah (PAK) beat Min-Hung Kao (TPE) 6-2, 6-3.

