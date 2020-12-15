All set for holding All Pakistan Jr. Boys U19 Squash from Dec 19

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association in collaboration with Pakistan Squash Federation is going to organize the All Pakistan Junior Championship 2020 for Boy of Under-19 category here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association General Secretary Munawar Zaman while talking to APP here on Tuesday said the association in collaboration with Pakistan Squash Federation have made appropriate arrangements to organize the event scheduled to be commenced from December 19.

The arrival of the players would be completed by Dec 18 in the evening.

He said the championship offered Rs100, 000 cash prize. He said the players have already sent their entries to Pakistan Squash Federation. Munawar Zaman said that preparation in this connection is on for the smooth holding of the national event. He also appreciated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate General sports for extended all out support to the organizing committee for holding the Championship.