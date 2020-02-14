All set for inaugural match of PSL-5 in Karachi: Chief Secretary

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Thursday reviewed the arrangements for holding the inaugural match of Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) on Feb.20

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Thursday reviewed the arrangements for holding the inaugural match of Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) on Feb.20.

Chaired by him in his office, the meeting discussed and reviewed the security, traffic plan and other arrangements for the PSL.

The meeting discussed security and traffic plans, beautification of the city and other arrangements.

The chief secretary said it was a matter of great honor that inaugural match of PSL-5 was being played in Karachi.

He said the Sindh government had always extended full cooperation to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and done excellent arrangements during PSL-4, which the PCB had lauded.

On this occasion, the PCB officials said success of PSL without the help of Sindh government was not possible therefore all out efforts would be made in this regard.

This time the number of foreign players and officials was expected much more than past as the officials of ICC, Bangladesh and South Africa Cricket Boards too were coming here, and the players had already started arriving, they told the meeting.

A large number of cricket lovers were expected to turn out in view of such a great event, he added.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani informed that he was in constant touch with law enforcement agencies including Police, Rangers and all the security arrangements had been finalized while the city and the national stadium were being beautified.

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon informed that beside traffic and parking plan, the security plan of international standards had been devised for PSL.

Sindh Home Secretary, PCB officials, concerned Deputy Commissioners, representatives of Rangers, officials of civic bodies and others also attended the meeting.