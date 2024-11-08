All set for KMC Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament 2024 to begin on Nov 10

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has said that all arrangements have been finalized for the first-ever KMC Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament 2024, which will begin on November 10.

A total of 24 teams will participate in the tournament, 23 of which are from the town administrations, while one team from KMC will also take part, said a statement on Friday.

The winning team of the KMC Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament will receive a trophy along with a cash prize of 1 million rupees, the runner-up will be awarded 500,000 rupees, and the third-place team will receive 250,000 rupees in cash.

The tournament matches will be held at football grounds across all seven districts of Karachi, while the semi-finals and final will be played under floodlights.

To supervise the tournament, FIFA-approved referees and other technical staff have been hired, and consultations with former football players and experts have also been ensured to make this first-ever KMC Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament a world-class event in every regard. The aim is to provide football fans with an exceptional viewing experience of top-tier football.

Managers of the participating teams from different towns have been invited to the Culture and Sports Department, where they have been given specially designed kits for their teams and continuous communication with them is being maintained.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab further instructed that all selected football grounds for the tournament must be equipped with necessary facilities for both players and spectators, and the Culture and Sports Department is taking steps in this regard.

The Mayor emphasized that football is extremely popular in Karachi, and many footballers from the city are known internationally for their outstanding skills, especially players from Lyari and Malir, who have made significant contributions to the national football team. Their talents need to be nurtured and utilized.

The KMC is taking various steps to support and promote popular sports such as football, cricket, hockey, volleyball, snooker, and kabaddi, with the aim of encouraging youth towards positive and healthy activities.

The KMC Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament 2024 is a part of these efforts, and it is hoped that it will become one of the most memorable football tournaments in Karachi's history. Through this event, more talented young players are expected to emerge.