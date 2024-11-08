All Set For KMC Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament 2024 To Begin On Nov 10
Muhammad Rameez Published November 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has said that all arrangements have been finalized for the first-ever KMC Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament 2024, which will begin on November 10.
A total of 24 teams will participate in the tournament, 23 of which are from the town administrations, while one team from KMC will also take part, said a statement on Friday.
The winning team of the KMC Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament will receive a trophy along with a cash prize of 1 million rupees, the runner-up will be awarded 500,000 rupees, and the third-place team will receive 250,000 rupees in cash.
The tournament matches will be held at football grounds across all seven districts of Karachi, while the semi-finals and final will be played under floodlights.
To supervise the tournament, FIFA-approved referees and other technical staff have been hired, and consultations with former football players and experts have also been ensured to make this first-ever KMC Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament a world-class event in every regard. The aim is to provide football fans with an exceptional viewing experience of top-tier football.
Managers of the participating teams from different towns have been invited to the Culture and Sports Department, where they have been given specially designed kits for their teams and continuous communication with them is being maintained.
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab further instructed that all selected football grounds for the tournament must be equipped with necessary facilities for both players and spectators, and the Culture and Sports Department is taking steps in this regard.
The Mayor emphasized that football is extremely popular in Karachi, and many footballers from the city are known internationally for their outstanding skills, especially players from Lyari and Malir, who have made significant contributions to the national football team. Their talents need to be nurtured and utilized.
The KMC is taking various steps to support and promote popular sports such as football, cricket, hockey, volleyball, snooker, and kabaddi, with the aim of encouraging youth towards positive and healthy activities.
The KMC Metropolitan Cup Football Tournament 2024 is a part of these efforts, and it is hoped that it will become one of the most memorable football tournaments in Karachi's history. Through this event, more talented young players are expected to emerge.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Sports
-
Rana Sanaullah congratulates Asif on Snooker title win2 hours ago
-
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 20252 hours ago
-
AHF hosts successful congress in Muscat3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka A team arrives in Islamabad for series against Pakistan Shaheens3 hours ago
-
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia4 hours ago
-
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan7 hours ago
-
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister19 hours ago
-
Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis19 hours ago
-
World number two Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals group stage19 hours ago
-
Ashir’s hits maiden first-class ton, bowlers dominate day 1 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy21 hours ago
-
Suaalii handed Australia debut against England24 hours ago
-
Buoyant Inter gunning for leaders Napoli and Serie A summit24 hours ago