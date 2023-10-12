Open Menu

All Set For Rowing Championship In South Punjab

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 12, 2023 | 10:27 PM

All set for Rowing Championship in South Punjab

Preparations have been completed for organizing the first-ever 'Rowing championship of South Punjab.

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Preparations have been completed for organizing the first-ever 'Rowing championship of South Punjab.

The championship organized by the South Punjab Secretariat will be held at canal view park airport road Bahawalpur on October 14.

The three-kilometre-long track of Ahmedpur Canal has been selected for the competition. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar paid a visit to the Canal site.

On this occasion, he said that the arrangements for the boating competitions have been finalized. Male and female athletes from all over the province have been invited to participate in the competition and boating and boat racing have been made a family event and thousands of fans will enjoy this water sports event, he added.

Saqib expected that the sport of boating would become the identity of Bahawalpur like the Cholistan Desert rally in future.

He said that the purpose of the championship was to provide new opportunities for sports and entertainment to the people of South Punjab. Secretary Irrigation Abdul Khaliq Razaqi and the water sports consultant were also accompanied by him.

