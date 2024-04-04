All set for 'Women Premier League season-1' from Apr 05

Arrangements have been finalized for the first season of the Women's Premier League from April 05 in which national and international women crickets would demonstrate their skills at Multan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Arrangements have been finalized for the first season of the Women's Premier League from April 05 in which national and international women crickets would demonstrate their skills at Multan.

The T-20 event was organized jointly by Royal Orchard and DHA sports Complex.

The matches would be played floodlight including the first match to be started at 8 am and the second match at 12 am daily.

A total of six teams including Royal Orchard, DHA Multan, Tareen cricket academy Multan, Star Cricket Academy Sargodha, Lahore International Cricket Academy, and Grounds Up Cricket Academy Gulgasht participating in the tournament. The teams have been divided in two equal polls.

The champion, runner-up, and individuals would be awarded prizes. The event would continue on April 05 and the final match would be played on April 08.