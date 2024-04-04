All Set For 'Women Premier League Season-1' From Apr 05
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 04, 2024 | 08:55 PM
Arrangements have been finalized for the first season of the Women's Premier League from April 05 in which national and international women crickets would demonstrate their skills at Multan
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Arrangements have been finalized for the first season of the Women's Premier League from April 05 in which national and international women crickets would demonstrate their skills at Multan.
The T-20 event was organized jointly by Royal Orchard and DHA sports Complex.
The matches would be played floodlight including the first match to be started at 8 am and the second match at 12 am daily.
A total of six teams including Royal Orchard, DHA Multan, Tareen cricket academy Multan, Star Cricket Academy Sargodha, Lahore International Cricket Academy, and Grounds Up Cricket Academy Gulgasht participating in the tournament. The teams have been divided in two equal polls.
The champion, runner-up, and individuals would be awarded prizes. The event would continue on April 05 and the final match would be played on April 08.
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
More Stories From Sports
-
Golf: LPGA Match Play: Stroke-Play scores2 hours ago
-
CCPO Peshawar hails PPC for holding Ramadan Sports Festival5 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi5 hours ago
-
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi6 hours ago
-
Global football talent showcase to lands in Islamabad6 hours ago
-
Australia’s Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi3 hours ago
-
Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country21 hours ago
-
Burnley boss Kompany charged with misconduct by FA over referee protest23 hours ago
-
Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL coverage24 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka sweep Bangladesh Test series with crushing win1 day ago
-
Sri Lanka overtake Pakistan to climb World Test C'ship standings1 day ago
-
Timber Wolves win All Pakistan Ramazan Cup Basketball Club title1 day ago