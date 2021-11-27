All set to hold most awaiting U21 Games in City, 5000 athletes participating

UrduPoint.com

Preparations for the U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games have been completed under the Directorate General of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Preparations for the U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games have been completed under the Directorate General of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

District Sports Officers and Regional Sports Officers have been handed over the kits and other equipment for the players who further distributed the equipment among the teams.

In this regard, District Sports Officer Peshawar and Charsadda Tehseen Ullah Khan and Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan distributed equipment among the players. Likewise kits were also distributed in all 35 districts across the province as the athletes will arrive in Peshawar on Sunday while the Men's sports events will start from November 29 (Monday).

The U21 games include 10 Boys games including Hockey, Table Tennis, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Gymnastics, Wushu, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Basketball.

In the U21 Games to be held in December, women athletes will participate in volleyball, netball, athletics, tug-of-war, badminton, table tennis and cricket.

More than 5,000 athletes from 35 districts will compete in 10 different games.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan will inaugurate the U21 Games on Monday, followed by the Merged Areas Games in which a total of 17 Games wherein more than 4000 athletes would participate.

After these Games, Women's Games would be organized, Director Sports Merged Areas Pir Abdullah Shah told APP here on Saturday.

Trials have already been conducted for these games. A database of players has been created of both at the district level along with the merged districts.

Athletes will be given prizes under the approved scheme.

A monthly stipend will be given to the players who win medals in the games. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only province where 1250 medal winning players are being given monthly stipend.

This trend will continue in future also and medal winners in these games will also be awarded cash prizes.

