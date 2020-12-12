UrduPoint.com
All Set To Start Work On Astro-turf Project

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:15 PM

All set to start work on astro-turf project

Sports department is ready to start construction work on astro-turf project of hockey ground to be built at 80 kanals land alloted at Matti Tal Road

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Sports department is ready to start construction work on astro-turf project of hockey ground to be built at 80 kanals land alloted at Matti Tal Road.

Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Saturday that the land identification and map process has been completed.

The contractor would start work from next week at the site while the work would be completed under supervision of Project Management Unit (PMU).

He informed that Rs 100 million funds out of total cost of Rs 155.

787 millions� have already been released for the project concerned.

DSO said it was an old demand of the hockey players of this area, adding that it would provide a better place for hockey players.

He said that district sports ground was in finishing stage and installation of flood lights completed there.

The ground would be opened for players soon after its inauguration. He said a festival cricket match would be conducted on the eve of ground opening ceremony.

