All Sindh Inter Club Girls Futsal Tournament Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 08:13 PM

All Sindh Inter club girls Futsal Tournament kicked off here on Saturday at local gymnasium

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :All Sindh Inter club girls Futsal Tournament kicked off here on Saturday at local gymnasium.

The Principal Government Degree College and post graduate center Latifabad Professor Gul Muhammad Koondhar inaugurated the event.

President PDP Foundation Ahmed Nawaz sharing data with Media Manager Pervaiz Ahmed Shaikh said that with the keen interest of the participating teams a healthy environment has been created which was also the main objective of organizing sports activities.

Ealrlier, Chief guest Gul Muhammad Koondhar presented traditional gift of Sindhi topi and Ajrak to the event Manager Syeda Naseema Shah Addressing the ceremony Gul Koondhar stressed the need for organizing maximum sports competition among women players for establishing a healthy society.

After inauguration a maiden match was played between Gul Football club and Ladies football club which was won by Gul football club with 0-1 margin.

Among others Chief Organizer Ahmed Nawaz, event Manager Syeda Naseema Shah, organizing committee members , other guests,PDO foundation assisting team player Syeda Aliza Shah, Shazia Jaffri and Sania Qayoom were also present on the occasion. Over 20 famous sports clubs of Sindh were participating in the tournament which is the biggest sports event in the history of Hyderabad.

