All Sindh Inter Division Girls Dodgeball Championship Kicks Off In Nawabshah.

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Sindh Government Sports and Youth Affairs Department organized the All Sindh Inter Division Girls Dodgeball Championship at Bilawal Sports Complex Nawabshah.

Karachi division won the first position while Shaheed Benazirabad division won the second and Hyderabad division remained at third position.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon attended the ceremony as special guest.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner distributed trophies, medals and cash prizes among the winning teams.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that Sports competitions are being organized by the Sports Department of the Sindh Government, which would not only promote sports, but also provide better opportunities to the young generation to prove their talent in the field of sports.

Deputy Commissioner. congratulated the team winning the championship and expressed his best wishes.

On this occasion, District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput welcomed the guests and said that under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Sindh, the Dodgeball Association organized All Sindh Inter-Division Girls Dodgeball Championship at Bilawal Sports Complex Nawabshah in collaboration with teams from Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad Division.

He further said that in the semi-finals of dodgeball, Karachi faced Hyderabad, which was won by Karachi Division, while the second semi-final was played between Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur Division, which Shaheed Benazirabad Division won and qualified for the final match.and Hyderabad division won the third position in tough competition. For the final position, Karachi division showed a great game and defeated Shaheed Benazirabad division and won the winner's trophy. Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, officers of the Sports Department and representatives of the Dodgeball Association Attended the event.

