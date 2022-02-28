All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy Tennis Championship concludes

The inaugural All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy Tennis Championship concluded at Union Club Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The inaugural All Sindh Muslim sports Trophy Tennis Championship concluded at Union Club Karachi.

Nadir Bachani of Hyderabad, won Men's Singles title, Shahab Khan and Adnan Khan in Men's Doubles and Fida Hussain won Wheelchair Men's Singles title.

Muhammad Zahid Moosani, Director Muslim Sports was the chief guest, whereas Salim Saifullah Khan also graced the closing ceremony.

Zahid Moosani promised to sponsor next year with higher amount.

Final results: Men's Singles Final Nadir Bachani Hyderabad beat Asif Bachani Hyderabad 6-2 rtd.

Men's Doubles Final Shahab Khan + Adnan Khan beat Rafi Derbari+ Muneer Derbari 8-2Wheelchair tennis ( 13 players took part) FinalFida Hussain beat Muhammad Irfan 5-3