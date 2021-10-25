All Sindh Ranking Badminton tournament to begin from 5 November

All Sindh Ranking Badminton tournament will begin from 5 November in Hyderabad during which Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad teams will participate

MIRPURKHAS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :All Sindh Ranking Badminton tournament will begin from 5 November in Hyderabad during which Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad teams will participate.

This was stated by General Secretary Badminton association Mirpurkhas Ahsan Iqbal during the trials held here on Monday for the teams of three districts of Mirpurkhas division.

He said that Mirpurkhas Team was hard working to win the title. He said that as many as 15 players took part in the trials including Umerkot, Naokot and Mirpurkhas while selection committee was comprised on Shah Rukh Khan, Rana Sohail Mehmood, Tahir Bhugio, Sarang Bughio and Ahsan Iqbal.