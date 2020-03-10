UrduPoint.com
All Sporting Events In Spain To Be Held Behind Closed Doors Until April 5 - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:54 PM

All sporting events in Spain, at both the professional and amateur level, will carry on without the attendance of spectators until April 5 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), El Periodico newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) All sporting events in Spain, at both the professional and amateur level, will carry on without the attendance of spectators until April 5 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), El Periodico newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the Spanish Culture and Sports Ministry sent a message to all national sports federations with requests that they limit the admission of spectators to competitions.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that games of the 28th and 29th days of the top-tier Spanish football championship, La Liga, as well as matches of the second-tier league, would be held behind closed doors.

According to the Spanish Health Ministry, the country has registered a total of 1,622 COVID-19 patients, 35 of whom have died.

According to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the disease has spread to more than 115,000 people throughout the world, of whom 4,000 have died and nearly 64,000 have recovered. The outbreak has forced some countries, most notably Italy the most affected country in Europe to conduct sporting events behind closed doors.

