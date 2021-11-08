All square in Milan Derby

AC Milan saw its winning streak in Serie A come to an end on Sunday, as it played out a 1-1 draw with city rivals Inter Milan in a dramatic Derby della Madonnina

ROME, Nov. 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 )

It was a highly-anticipated showdown as AC Milan was the joint-leader while Inter placed third before the fixture. The Rossoneri had registered seven consecutive wins and entered the San Siro with Zlatan Ibrahimovic leading the forward-line, while Inter started Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko up front.

Inter put its nose ahead just 10 minutes into the game as former AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu who moved to the Nerazzurri this summer as a free agent, converted a penalty, and the Turk rubbed it in with a celebration.

The Rossoneri got back on level terms minutes later with a stroke of luck as Sandro Tonali's floated in a free-kick into the box, Inter's defender Stefan de Vrij accidentally nodded it into his own net.

Inter won another spot-kick in the 25th minute, but Lautaro saw his attempt denied by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

The Nerazzurri was close to restoring the lead, but Nicolo Barella's low-strike was cleared off the line by Fode Ballo-Toure.

Both sides created a string of chances and AC Milan should have scored the last-gasp winner, but Alexis Saelemaekers's missile out of the box cannoned off the upright and Franck Kessie's follow-up was wide of the target.

With the stalemate, AC Milan is still the joint top leader with Napoli on 32 points, as the Partenopei was held by Hellas Verona 1-1 on home turf.

Elsewhere, Roma continued its awful performance as it fumbled a 2-1 lead and was turned around 3-2 by Venezia.

Also on Sunday, Lazio humiliated Salernitana 3-0, Udinese edged Sassuolo 3-2, Bologna won Sampdoria 2-1 away.