UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All U19 Players Tested Negative For COVID-19 In Second Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 20 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:21 PM

All U19 players tested negative for COVID-19 in second test

By Sohail Ali All 119 players and player support personnel belonging to the six U19 Cricket Association teams have tested negative in their second Covid-19 tests which were conducted on October 5

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali All 119 players and player support personnel belonging to the six U19 cricket Association teams have tested negative in their second Covid-19 tests which were conducted on October 5.

All six squads underwent their second tests yesterday which came out negative.They will join the bio-secure bubble at a local hotel from Tuesday. Balochistan and Sindh teams were tested at Muridke Country Club and will be travelling to Lahore to join the rest of the teams.

The teams will begin their practice session here at the National High Performance Center from tomorrow, Wednesday.

The U19 teams will be in action from October 13 with the National U19 One-Day Tournament, which will be played in Lahore, Muridke and Sheikhupura.The final will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on November 2, whereasNational U19 Three-Day Tournament, their last event of the domestic season 2020-21, will begin on November 5. Its final will be played at Gaddafi Stadium and will begin on November 26.

Related Topics

Sindh Cricket Lahore Balochistan Hotel Sheikhupura Muridke October November Event All From

Recent Stories

Kremlin on Assad's Claim About Mercenaries in Kara ..

17 seconds ago

Inter Part-II Special COVID-19 Exam to start from ..

18 seconds ago

Mexico announces $14B package to help revive econo ..

20 seconds ago

Six kg hash seized;two arrested

23 seconds ago

COVID-19 deaths in South Africa exceed 17,000

3 minutes ago

Navalny Says 'Feeling Better Each Day' in 1st Vide ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.