All U19 players tested negative for COVID-19 in second test

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali All 119 players and player support personnel belonging to the six U19 cricket Association teams have tested negative in their second Covid-19 tests which were conducted on October 5.

All six squads underwent their second tests yesterday which came out negative.They will join the bio-secure bubble at a local hotel from Tuesday. Balochistan and Sindh teams were tested at Muridke Country Club and will be travelling to Lahore to join the rest of the teams.

The teams will begin their practice session here at the National High Performance Center from tomorrow, Wednesday.

The U19 teams will be in action from October 13 with the National U19 One-Day Tournament, which will be played in Lahore, Muridke and Sheikhupura.The final will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on November 2, whereasNational U19 Three-Day Tournament, their last event of the domestic season 2020-21, will begin on November 5. Its final will be played at Gaddafi Stadium and will begin on November 26.