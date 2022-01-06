UrduPoint.com

All Wapda Inter Unit Hockey Tournament To Start On Friday

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2022 | 10:24 PM

All Wapda Inter Unit Hockey Tournament would commence under the aegis of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) at Astroturf Hockey Stadium Jhang on Friday (January 07, 2022).

General Secretary FESCO sports Association Athar Ayub Chaudhry said that all necessary arrangements had been completed to organize the hockey event in a most befitting manner.

He said that hockey teams of FESCO, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) would participate in the tournament which would continue up to January 16, 2022.

The teams have been divided in two pools and the tournament would be played on league system basis, he said, adding that various teams were also constituted to monitor tournament arrangements.

These committees include Reception Committee, Organizing Committee, Press & Publicity Committee, Refreshment & Accommodation Committee, Transport Committee, Security Committee and First Aid Committee, he added.

