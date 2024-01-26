Open Menu

Allah Gul Elected GS Of Mixed Martial Arts Association

Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2024 | 06:05 PM

Allah Gul elected GS of Mixed Martial Arts Association

International bronze medalist Allah Gul Afridi was elected as General Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mixed Martial Arts Association in an executive body meeting held here on Friday with Senior Vice President Allah Gul Afridi in the chair

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) International bronze medalist Allah Gul Afridi was elected as General Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mixed Martial Arts Association in an executive body meeting held here on Friday with Senior Vice President Allah Gul Afridi in the chair.

General Secretary of the Association Muhammad Amin and other members including Tehsin Ullah Khan were also present.

After the stepping down of the General Secretary Muhammad Amin, the meeting decided to elect Allah Gul Afridi, who was earlier, acting as Senior Vice President, as General Secretary of the MMA Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting proposed the name of Allah Gul Afridi, who has outstanding performances in the Mixed Martial Arts by winning medals both at the national and international levels.

Just recently, Allah Gul Afridi won a bronze medal in Mixed Martial Arts at the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship held in Thailand.

Speaking on this occasion, Allah Gul Afridi thanked the house for reposing confidence in him and assured that he would continue his work hard for the promotion of Mixed Martial Arts Game in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and in Pakistan in general.

Allah Gul Afridi said that he would soon organize a Referees and Judges Refreshes Course in Peshawar wherein officials from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be invited and impart them with different rules of the Games. He said in May this year an All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mixed Martial Art Contests would be organized according to international rules wherein players from different districts would take part including merged tribal areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thailand May Bronze Afridi All From Asia

Recent Stories

Karachi books, Libraries festival launched

Karachi books, Libraries festival launched

7 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 h ..

LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs

NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs

7 minutes ago
 Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against ..

Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid

22 minutes ago
 SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections

SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections

9 minutes ago
 DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly fol ..

DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly follow code of conduct

9 minutes ago
Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated a ..

Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated after heavy crash

9 minutes ago
 4761 people from district Abbottabad demands posta ..

4761 people from district Abbottabad demands postal ballot for general election ..

16 minutes ago
 Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth a ..

Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth anniversary observed

16 minutes ago
 SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

22 minutes ago
 Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza ..

Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza case

16 minutes ago
 Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'ille ..

Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'illegal'

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports