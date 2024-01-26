Allah Gul Elected GS Of Mixed Martial Arts Association
Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2024 | 06:05 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) International bronze medalist Allah Gul Afridi was elected as General Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mixed Martial Arts Association in an executive body meeting held here on Friday with Senior Vice President Allah Gul Afridi in the chair.
General Secretary of the Association Muhammad Amin and other members including Tehsin Ullah Khan were also present.
After the stepping down of the General Secretary Muhammad Amin, the meeting decided to elect Allah Gul Afridi, who was earlier, acting as Senior Vice President, as General Secretary of the MMA Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The meeting proposed the name of Allah Gul Afridi, who has outstanding performances in the Mixed Martial Arts by winning medals both at the national and international levels.
Just recently, Allah Gul Afridi won a bronze medal in Mixed Martial Arts at the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship held in Thailand.
Speaking on this occasion, Allah Gul Afridi thanked the house for reposing confidence in him and assured that he would continue his work hard for the promotion of Mixed Martial Arts Game in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and in Pakistan in general.
Allah Gul Afridi said that he would soon organize a Referees and Judges Refreshes Course in Peshawar wherein officials from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be invited and impart them with different rules of the Games. He said in May this year an All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mixed Martial Art Contests would be organized according to international rules wherein players from different districts would take part including merged tribal areas.
