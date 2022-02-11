UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Remounts, BN/Barry's In Main Final

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2022

Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Remounts, BN/Barry's in main final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Teams Remounts and BN/Barry's qualified for the main final of the 2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2022, sponsored by KFC here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday.

Sensational Ernesto Trotz fired in splendid seven goals in BN/Barry's impressive 12-8 triumph over DS Polo/Rizvi's in the first match of the day. Besides Ernesto Trotz, Babar Naseem and Hilario Ruiz Guinaziu also played key role in their team's triumph by converting two and one goal respectively. From DS Polo/Rizvi's, Max Charlton cracked a quartet while Marcos Panelo hammered a hat-trick and Syed Aun Rizvi stuck one goal.

Both the teams started the match well and matched fire-with-fire to make it 2-all. Just before the end of the first chukker, BN/Barry's converted one more goal to take 3-2 lead. DS Polo/Rizvi's played better polo in the second chukker and thrashed in three back-to-back goals to gain 5-3 lead but BN/Barry's also succeeded in converting one more to make it 5-4.

BN/Barry's stamped their authority in the third chukker by thrashing in four back-to-back goals to get back 8-5 lead while BN/Barry's also scored one in the dying moments of the third chukker to reduce the margin to 8-6. DS Polo/Rizvi's though started the fourth chukker well by converting one to make it 8-7 but Max Charlton was then shown yellow card by the umpire and two goals were awarded to BN/Barry's, who earned 10-7 lead.

DS Polo/Rizvi's converted one more to reduce the score to 10-8 but BN/Barry's fired in two more goals to win the encounter by 12-8. Hamza Mawaz Khan was named most valuable player of the match.

In the second match of the day, Remounts played well against FG Polo and outpaced them with a good margin of 9-5�. From team Remounts, Simon Prado fired in fabulous five goals while Nico Roberts hammered a hat-trick and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi struck one goal. From FG Polo Team, the main contribution came from Julio Novillo Astrada, who smashed in superb four goals while his teammate Ramiro Zavelette converted one.

The match started with both the sides banging in a brace each to level the score at 2-2 just before the end of the first chukker. Remounts played well better polo in the second chukker and slammed in three goals against two by FG Polo to gain a slight 5-4 lead. Remounts continued to excel as they added two more goals in their tally in the third chukker against one by FG Polo to further stretch their lead to 7-5. In the fourth and last chukker, Remounts converted two more goals to win the match by 9-5�. Simon Prado was declared most valuable player of the match.

