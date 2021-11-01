Allama Iqbal T-20 Cricket tournament begins at Niaz Stadium

The "Allama Iqbal T-20 cricket tournament-2021" began with colourful opening ceremony held here at Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday morning

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The "Allama Iqbal T-20 cricket tournament-2021" began with colourful opening ceremony held here at Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday morning.

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch along with Deputy Inspector General Police, Sharjeel Kharal and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro formally inaugurated the T-20 Cricket tournament which will be held till November 09, 2021.

The district administration has organized this tournament to promote cricket activities and providing entertainment facilities to the people of Hyderabad.

As per schedule,8 teams sided into two group would participate in the tournament and final will be played between semi final winner teams on November 09 (Tuesday).

The opening ceremony was attended by large number of teachers, students cricket lovers, concerned officers and players and management of the cricket clubs participating in the tournament.

The Police and Pakistan Army's bands performed and students of different schools also sang national songs and presented tableaus at the opening ceremony of the cricket tournament in which divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch was a chief guest while DIG and other dignitaries also attended as guest of honour. The DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro was the host of the event.

The players of participating teams held introductory parade in the historical Niaz Stadium where Pakistan cricket team had won historical international cricket matches.

The 8 teams, participating in the tournament, were Pakistan Army XI, Sindh Rangers XI, Beacon House XI, FGEI degree college XI, ISRA University XI, Sindh Agriculture University XI, Government College University XI and Degree CollegeQasimabad XI.

Earlier, speaking to the media persons, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch said Hyderabad is a peaceful city of Pakistan having conducive atmosphere for sports events and district administration had organized such a nice event which will provide best opportunity to young generation.

Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal is our national poet and he was born in the month of November,he said and added that Hyderabad administration had organized cricket tournament to pay our national poet a great tribute.

DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said the district administration would provide sports and entertainment facilities to the young generation.

He said coronavirus pandemic had also affected sports activities like other sectors and sports stadiums and grounds were deserted due to the pandemic and government has decided to restore sports activities in cities and towns so that young generation could participate in extra curriculum activities.