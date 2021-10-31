UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal T-20 Cricket Tournament Begins Tomorrow

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Allama Iqbal T-20 cricket tournament begins tomorrow

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal T-20 cricket tournament will be started at Niaz Stadium here from Monday.

The district administration has finalized all arrangements for organizing the cricket tournament and promoting cricket activities and providing entertainment facilities to the people of Hyderabad.

According to statement issued by the district administration, as many as 8 teams including Pakistan Army XI, Sindh Rangers XI, Beacon House XI, FGEI degree college XI, ISRA University XI, Sindh Agriculture University XI, Government College University XI and Degree College Qasimabad XI will take part in the tournament and all teams would be divided into two groups.

The semi final matches of the tournament will be played among top two teams from each group and the final will be played on Tuesday (November 9).

The inaugural ceremony of the tournament will be held on Monday at Niaz Stadium at about 10 am.

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch, DIG Sharjeel Kharal, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai and other officers will attend the inaugural ceremony.

