Allardice Felicitates PCB On Return Of ICC Mega Event To Pakistan After 29 Years
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 17, 2025 | 06:13 PM
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Cricket Council Geoffery Allardice has congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on hosting an ICC event after almost three decades as the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 1996 was the last tournament co-hosted by
Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka.
“It is tremendous opportunity for the country to show its passion for cricket while extending
its finest hospitality to all the overseas visitors attending this event,” he said while speaking
the ICC hosted extravaganza to mark the opening ceremony of the ICC Men’s Champions
Trophy 2025 at the Lahore Fort on Sunday night.
Welcoming the members of the Champions Trophy 2017 winning team of Pakistan at the opening
ceremony, Allardice fondly recalled the moment Pakistan cricket team lifted the Champions trophy 2017 and donned the white jackets at the Oval in 2017 – last time the tournament was held.
The ICC Champions Trophy is being held after a lapse of eight years.
The ICC CEO thanked the PCB for getting the world-class stadiums ready in Lahore and Karachi and providing an opportunity to the fans to enjoy two weeks of intense competition.
Allardice heaped praise on PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the redevelopments of the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore; and National Stadium, Karachi, adding “I still find it hard to believe that the major changes were made in these stadiums in mere 117 days.” the ICC CEO added.
Talking about the advantages of holding events at the members countries, he said the young generations pf players can watch their cricketing heroes in person.
One other advantage that the ICC leaves a legacy in the host country, Allardice said, adding that one of the great legacies of this tournament in Pakistan will be the improved stadiums and facilities for the generations of players and cricket fans in Pakistan.
Geoff Allardice also thanked the Emirates Cricket Board for providing the Dubai Cricket stadium to hold the four matches including the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under a hybrid model after the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan citing non provision of No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Indian government on political and security reasons.
Final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to be held at the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore and if, under the hybrid model as decided by the ICC, India qualifies for the final, the match will be played in at the Dubai Cricket stadium, UAE.
In his welcome note, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi thanked the ICC for the guidance in the redevelopment of the stadiums in Pakistan, acknowledging that the return of the ICC event after a lapse of 29 years to the cricketing fields in Pakistan is an opportunity to show hospitality and passion.
The PCB chairman reassured the cricket fans across the globe that Pakistan was ready for the Champions Trophy 2025.
On the selection of Lahore Fort as the venue, he said the venue not only shows to the world the cultural heritage of the country but it also showcases the deep-rooted legacy of cricket in the nation.
