Allen, Diggs spark Bills in Titans rout

New York, Sept 20: Josh Allen threw four touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 41-7 rout of the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

Bills quarterback Allen was at his swaggering best in an emphatic win for Buffalo, finishing with 317 passing yards from 26-of-38 completions.

Three of Allen's touchdown passes were snaffled by receiver Stefon Diggs.

"We know he is one of the greatest, if not the greatest receiver in the game right now," Allen said of Diggs after the victory.

The win made it two wins out of two for Buffalo, who opened the season with a 31-10 drubbing of the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams earlier this month.

But Monday's victory was tinged with concern after a first-half injury to cornerback Dane Jackson, who was carted off the field before being taken to hospital with a neck injury.

Jackson was involved in a sickening accidental collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds just before half-time.

Jackson's head was snapped back violently in the clash. The Bills later revealed Jackson was being evaluated in hospital but reported that the defensive back had full movement in his extremities.

Earlier, the Bills took the lead with the opening drive of the game, Allen finding fullback Reggie Gilliam with a short pass to cap a 14-play 75-yard scoring drive.

The Titans responded with a touchdown of their own when running back Derrick Henry blasted over from close range at the end of the first quarter.

But the Bills took over thereafter, going 10-7 up with a 49-yard Tyler Bass field goal before Allen then connected with Diggs for a four-yard touchdown reception to make it 17-7 after the extra point.

The Allen-Diggs axis yielded another touchdown early in the third quarter, with Allen launching a 46-yard strike to find the Bills receiver for his second touchdown of the night.

A further Bass field goal stretched Buffalo's lead to 27-7 midway through the third quarter before Allen and Diggs combined once again for their third touchdown to make it 34-7.

Linebacker Matt Milano picked off Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a 43-yard pick six to complete the scoring.

In Monday's other NFL, game, Jalen Hurts rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 333 yards as the Philadelphia Eagles maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 24-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was intercepted three times and was sacked twice as Minnesota fell to 1-1.

