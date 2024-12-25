Allied Bank Stallions clinch Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup with convincing win

Allied Bank Stallions emerged as champions of the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup, defeating UMT Markhors by a comprehensive 75-run margin in the final at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Allied Bank Stallions emerged as champions of the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup, defeating UMT Markhors by a comprehensive 75-run margin in the final at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The highlight of the final was a sensational century by Stallions’ Yasir Khan, whose brilliant knock earned him the Player of the Match award. The victory also brought the Stallions a prize of PKR 15 million, while the runner-up team, UMT Markhors, received PKR 10 million

After winning the toss, Stallions’ captain Mohammad Haris opted to bat first. The team posted an imposing total of 199/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Yasir Khan anchored the innings with a majestic 100 off 57 balls, which included five fours and seven sixes. This marked his second T20 century. He was well-supported by Tayyab Tahir, who added 17 runs during their 74-run fourth-wicket partnership.

The innings began with a rapid start, as Yasir Khan and Muaz Sadaqat added 28 runs in just 15 balls. Sadaqat fell after scoring 15, including two sixes. Despite losing Haris (21) and Hussain Talat (9) early, Yasir held the innings together. Later contributions from Jahandad Khan (22*) and Shoaib Malik (6*) ensured a strong finish.

Akif Javed was the standout bowler for the Markhors, picking up two wickets.

Chasing a daunting target of 200, UMT Markhors faltered as they struggled to build momentum. Early dismissals of Khawaja Nafe (6) and Fakhar Zaman (20) left them reeling at 41/2. Mohammad Ali and Jahandad Khan's disciplined bowling ensured no significant partnerships developed.

Mohammad Faizan (43) was the lone fighter, but wickets continued to tumble. Key contributions from bowlers Usman Tariq (2/23) and Abrar Ahmed (1/29) restricted the Markhors to 124/9. Mohammad Ali, who took 3/19, ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps.

The closing ceremony of the Champions T20 Cup was attended by Federal Minister for Information, Atta Tarar, as the chief guest. He distributed prizes among the players and commended both teams for their outstanding performances.

Individual Accolades

Player of the Match: Yasir Khan for his century.

Player of the Tournament: Mohammad Ali for his all-round performance, including 22 wickets.

Best Batter: Hussain Talat for scoring 319 runs, including a century and two half-centuries.

Best Bowler: Mohammad Ali.

Best Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris, with nine catches, three stumpings, and 269 runs.