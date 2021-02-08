Some 390 volunteers for the Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo have quit in the wake of the remarks by the president of the organizing committee, ex-Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori that women tend to speak for too long during meetings, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Some 390 volunteers for the Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo have quit in the wake of the remarks by the president of the organizing committee, ex-Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori that women tend to speak for too long during meetings, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

The scandal broke out last week, with Mori's remarks, dimmed to be insensitive, causing much consternation in Japan and abroad. The former prime minister apologized for his words but stood firm in the face of calls for resignation.

According to the new outlet, even though volunteers provided various reasons for giving up their roles, the sudden drop-off is evidence of the impact of Mori's remarks.

The organizers are planning to have approximately 80,000 volunteers during the games, which were postponed in 2020 over COVID-19.