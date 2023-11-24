Open Menu

Alonso's Leverkusen Harness Creativity In Unlikely Title Push

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) When league leaders Bayer Leverkusen travel to Werder Bremen on Saturday coach Xabi Alonso wants his side to continue to follow his example by embracing their on-field creativity and intelligence.

Alonso has masterminded a stunning turnaround at Leverkusen, taking them from the relegation places last year to the top of the table in what is becoming an unlikely run at the Bundesliga title.

"I was encouraged to have my own creativity on the pitch, to make my own decisions" the former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder told a select group of media including AFP.

"It's not about being robots. We don't always have to do this and then do this and if not you're on the bench.

"They have the knowledge to know what might happen with their qualities to decide what is good.

"If they decide something wrongly we will try and make it better, but I try to push them to see that they have their own creativity on the pitch," the 41-year-old added.

With 31 of a possible 33 points from 11 games, Leverkusen have equalled the greatest start in Bundesliga history.

The coach is however quick to deflect praise.

"I'm not a fundamentalist that demands we play a certain way and that is the only way I ever let my team play," he said.

"No, because you (the coach) are not the most important person. The other guys (the players) are more important than you."

