Alpine Club of Pakistan awards certificates to climbers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) on Saturday awarded certificates to climbers who had scaled mountain peaks, including K2, Broad Peak, Nanga Parbat, Gasheerbrum-I and Gasheerbrum-II.

The ceremony was held here at a local hotel where the star attraction among the climbers was World Record Holder Nirmal Purja of Nepal who had climbed 11 peaks of over 8000 m in three months.

Broad Peak summit in Pakistan marked Nirmal's 11th eight-thousander in just over three months since he first scaled Mt Annapurna on April 23. "My expedition in Pakistan was very good, as things have improved in the country," he said.

Nirmal summited K2 on July 24, Gasherbrum II on July 18, Gasherbrum I on July 15 and Nanga Parbat on July 3.

Nirmal, who wants to help needy children of Nepal through charitable works, said he wanted to break the mountaineering world record by climbing all 14 peaks in seven months.

He will begin his final attempt in September with plans to climb the remaining three peaks Mt Manaslu, Mt Cho Oyu and Mt Sishapangma by this November.

His summit success includes Broad Peak (July 26), Mt K2 (July 24), Gasherbrum II (July 18), Gasherbrum I (July 15), Nanga Parbat (July 3), Mt Makalu (May 24), Mt Everest (May 22), Mt Lhotse (May 22), Mt Kanchenjunga (May 15), Mt Dhaulagiri (May 12) and Mt Annapurna (April 23).

Other climbers, who received certificates, included Dawa Sherpa, Mingma Devid Sherpa, Stefan Evanof, Anja Balacha and Klara Kolouchova.

Talking to APP, ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri said more and more tourists were visiting Pakistan due to better security situation which was further improving with each passing day and the the credit for that went to the Pakistan armed forces.

Another reason for the tourists' influx was the availability of online visa facility, he added.

He said the Alpine Club of Pakistan was providing maximum facilities to the foreign mountaineers and trekkers.