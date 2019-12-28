UrduPoint.com
Alpine Skiing: Men's World Cup Downhill Results

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:51 PM

Alpine skiing: Men's World Cup downhill results

Results Saturday from the men's World Cup downhill at Bormio in the Italian Alps

Bormio, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :results Saturday from the men's World Cup downhill at Bormio in the Italian Alps: 1. Dominik Paris (ITA) 1:55.37 2. Urs Kryenbuehl (SUI) 1:55.45 3.

Beat Feuz (SUI) 1:55.63 4. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) 1:56.10 5. Matthias Mayer (AUT) 1:56.21 6. Niels Hintermann (SUI) 1:56.25 7. Johan Clarey (FRA) 1:56.46 8. Adrien Thaux (FRA) 1:56.77 9. Maxence Muzaton (FRA) 1:56.90 10.

Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) 1:56.98 11. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) 1:57.08 12. Benjamin Thomsen (CAN) 1:57.09 13. Matthieu Bailet (FRA) 1:57.17 14. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) 1:57.49 15. Felix Monsen (SWE) 1:57.58 16.

Otmar Striedinger (AUT) 1:57.66 17. Christopher Neumayer (AUT) 1:57.70 18. Nicolas Raffort (FRA) 1:57.73 19. Steven Nyman (USA) 1:57.79 20. Mattia Casse (ITA) 1:57.85 21. Josef Ferstl (GER) 1:57.87 22.

Johannes Kroell (AUT) 1:57.88 23. Jared Goldberg (USA) 1:57.92 24. Matteo Marsaglia (ITA) 1:58.

13 25. Nils Allegre (FRA) 1:58.14 26. Andreas Sander (GER) 1:58.24 27. Dominik Schwaiger (GER) 1:58.25 28.

Gilles Roulin (SUI) 1:58.52 29. Emanuele Buzzi (ITA) 1:58.53 30. Romed Baumann (GER) 1:58.64 31. Peter Fill (ITA) 1:58.78 32. Thomas Biesemeyer (USA) 1:58.81 33. Roy Piccard (FRA) 1:58.89 34. Kjetil Jansrud (NOR) 1:58.95 35.

Florian Schieder (ITA) 1:58.97 36. Carlo Janka (SUI) 1:59.07 37. Sam Morse (USA) 1:59.08 38. Bostjan Kline (SLO) 1:59.16 38. Bryce Bennett (USA) 1:59.16 40. Daniel Danklmaier (AUT) 1:59.18 41. Brodie Seger (CAN) 1:59.21 42.

Victor Schuller (FRA) 1:59.27 43. Travis Ganong (USA) 1:59.31 44. Stefan Rogentin (SUI) 2:00.05 45. Lars Roesti (SUI) 2:00.39Did not start: Thomas Dressen (GER), Ralph Weber (SUI), Henri Battilani (ITA), Wiley Maple (USA)Did not finish: Max Franz (AUT), Hannes Reichelt (AUT), Brice Roger (FRA), Martin Cater (SLO), Davide Cazzaniga (ITA), Nils Mani (SUI), Alexander Kll (SWE), Miha Hrobat (SLO).

