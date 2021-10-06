Alpine to join Le Mans with endurance hypercar from 2024

Paris, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Alpine will rejoin the top class of endurance racing including at the 24 Hours of Le Mans as of the 2024 season, the French sports car manufacturer confirmed on Tuesday.

Already present on the Formula 1 circuit the re-branded Renault team Alpine also raced on the endurance circuit this season with a prototype sports model.

"Contesting both Formula 1 and on the Endurance circuit, Alpine will be one of the rare brands present in the two top racing disciplines in motor racing," said Alpine Racing chief Laurent Rossi.

The Alpine will join Peugeot, Porsche, Audi, Cadillac, Acura, BMW and others in a growing field of competitors.