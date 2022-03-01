Alun Wyn Jones to continue rehab at Wales camp

Alun Wyn Jones will join the Wales camp this week as he continues his rehabilitation following a shoulder injury, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday

Cardiff, United Kingdom, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Alun Wyn Jones will join the Wales camp this week as he continues his rehabilitation following a shoulder injury, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

The Wales captain is expected to miss the entire Six Nations after picking up the injury in a 54-16 defeat by New Zealand in Cardiff in October.

But having the lock, the world's most-capped rugby player, in the squad should give the national squad a morale-boost during the build-up to their fourth-round match at home to France on March 11.

Reigning champions Wales are fifth in the Six Nations table following Saturday's 23-19 defeat by England at Twickenham.

Rhys Priestland has returned to Cardiff after picking up an injury while Wales have released six players for regional action this weekend.