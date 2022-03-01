UrduPoint.com

Alun Wyn Jones To Continue Rehab At Wales Camp

Muhammad Rameez Published March 01, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Alun Wyn Jones to continue rehab at Wales camp

Alun Wyn Jones will join the Wales camp this week as he continues his rehabilitation following a shoulder injury, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday

Cardiff, United Kingdom, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Alun Wyn Jones will join the Wales camp this week as he continues his rehabilitation following a shoulder injury, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

The Wales captain is expected to miss the entire Six Nations after picking up the injury in a 54-16 defeat by New Zealand in Cardiff in October.

But having the lock, the world's most-capped rugby player, in the squad should give the national squad a morale-boost during the build-up to their fourth-round match at home to France on March 11.

Reigning champions Wales are fifth in the Six Nations table following Saturday's 23-19 defeat by England at Twickenham.

Rhys Priestland has returned to Cardiff after picking up an injury while Wales have released six players for regional action this weekend.

Related Topics

World France Cardiff Wales March October New Zealand

Recent Stories

Nationwide polio immunization drive continues

Nationwide polio immunization drive continues

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of plea against 2013 genera ..

Supreme Court disposes of plea against 2013 general election result

5 minutes ago
 By-elections in NA-33 Hangu to be held on April 10 ..

By-elections in NA-33 Hangu to be held on April 10

5 minutes ago
 Redressal of problems of forward areas population ..

Redressal of problems of forward areas population at LoC atop priorities of gov ..

5 minutes ago
 UN seeks $1.7 bln for urgent Ukraine aid

UN seeks $1.7 bln for urgent Ukraine aid

5 minutes ago
 Putin win in Ukraine ould worsen humanitarian cris ..

Putin win in Ukraine ould worsen humanitarian crisis: Blinken

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>