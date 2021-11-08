Alvarez bags four as River Plate extend lead

Julian Alvarez scored four goals, including three in 12 first-half minutes, as leaders River Plate thrashed Patronato 5-0 in Argentina's Primera Division on Sunday

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Julian Alvarez scored four goals, including three in 12 first-half minutes, as leaders River Plate thrashed Patronato 5-0 in Argentina's Primera Division on Sunday.

The 21-year-old netted in the 29th, 37th and 41st minutes before completing the rout with a 74th-minute strike. Agustin Palavecino was also on target for the hosts, who moved seven points clear at the top of the 26-team standings.

"For a striker it's always nice to score. We are all contributing in our own way and working hard as a team.

That makes everything easier and helps us to get results," Alvarez told local television after the match.

The Argentina international forward has now scored 15 league goals this season, including 14 in his past 10 outings.

"We were hoping to score early to make things easier and be more comfortable in possession. It was important to win at home and keep accumulating points."In other Primera Division fixtures on Sunday, Velez Sarsfield won 2-1 at home to San Lorenzo, Banfield prevailed 1-0 at Gimnasia and Central Cordoba secured a 3-1 victory at Sarmiento.