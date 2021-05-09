Alvarez beats Saunders to unify super middleweight titles

Arlington, United States, May 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Saul "Canelo" Alvarez defended his WBC and WBA titles and seized the WBO crown on Saturday, by stopping Billy Joe Saunders at the end of the eighth round of their super middleweight unification fight.

Alvarez won by technical knockout after Britain's Saunders stayed on his stool and his corner threw in the towel in front of 73,000 plus fans at AT&T Stadium, the largest US crowd to watch a sports event since the coronavirus pandemic.