UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alvarez KOs Kovalev In 11th To Win WBO Title

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 11:40 AM

Alvarez KOs Kovalev in 11th to win WBO title

Las Vegas, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Canelo Alvarez knocked out Sergey Kovalev with a vicious right hand to win the WBO light heavyweight title on Saturday, moving up two weight classes to become a four division champion.

The 29-year-old Mexican superstar caught Russia's Kovalev with a left hook-right hand combination that sent the former champion almost crashing through the ropes near the end of the 11th round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Related Topics

Russia Las Vegas Weight

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

10 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

10 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

12 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.