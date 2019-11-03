Alvarez KOs Kovalev in 11th to win WBO title

Las Vegas, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Canelo Alvarez knocked out Sergey Kovalev with a vicious right hand to win the WBO light heavyweight title on Saturday, moving up two weight classes to become a four division champion.

The 29-year-old Mexican superstar caught Russia's Kovalev with a left hook-right hand combination that sent the former champion almost crashing through the ropes near the end of the 11th round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.