Alvarez nets six as River Plate sink Alianza Lima at Copa Libertadores

Manchester City-bound forward Julian Alvarez scored six goals as Argentine giants River Plate cruised to an 8-1 home victory over Alianza Lima in their Copa Libertadores group match on Thursday

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Manchester City-bound forward Julian Alvarez scored six goals as Argentine giants River Plate cruised to an 8-1 home victory over Alianza Lima in their Copa Libertadores group match on Thursday.

Alvarez, who will join the recently crowned Premier League champions in the summer, netted three times in each half while Santiago Simon and Elias Gomez were also on target for the hosts.

Pablo Lavandeira converted a late penalty for the Peruvian outfit after Arley Rodriguez was brought down by Paulo Diaz.

The result guaranteed River the top spot in Group F ahead of the knockout phase with 16 points from six matches. Meanwhile, Alianza Lima are last with just one point so far.

In other Copa Libertadores fixtures on Wednesday, Deportes Tolima won 2-1 at Atletico Mineiro, hosts Penarol defeated Colon 1-0, Independiente del Valle routed America Mineiro 3-0 in Ecuador, Olimpia won 1-0 at Cerro Porteno and Fortaleza prevailed 4-3 at Colo Colo.