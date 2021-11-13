Alves agrees Barca return under Xavi

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Barcelona announced on Friday that veteran defender Dani Alves will be returning to the club as new coach Xavi Hernandez's first signing.

Alves, 38, has been a free agent since leaving Sao Paulo in September.

He played for the Camp Nou outfit between 2008-2016 when he lifted the Champions League title three times alongside Xavi.

"The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January," they said.

"In the Catalan capital, he made the right back slot his own across eight seasons, making 391 official appearances and scoring 23 goals."