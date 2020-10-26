UrduPoint.com
Alyia Bags 1st Position In Ladies Singles Of Tenpin Bowling

Muhammad Rameez 51 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 01:03 PM

Alyia bags 1st position in Ladies singles of Tenpin Bowling

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Alyia bagged first position with 150 points in the Ladies singles of the ongoing Azadi-e- Kashmir Tenpin Bowling Tournament being played at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

Sumera clinched second position with 147 points while Rehana was third with 129 points.

Mrs. Mishal Malik, wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yaseen Malik was the chief guest on the opening ceremony and inaugurated the tournament. President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman and secretary Muhammad Hussain Chattha was also present on the occasion.

Players from all over the country were participating in the tournament which includes nine events categories, singles masters, doubles, deaf, team, women, inter university, inter school, amateur and media.

The semi finals and final of the championship would be played on October 29 and October 30, respectively. The concluding and prize distribution ceremony would be held on October 30 where trophies and certificates will be awarded to the players.

