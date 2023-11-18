Aman Cycle Race attracts large number of local youth

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) For the first time in Mohmand and Bajaur districts, the Aman Cycle Race was jointly organized by Pakistan Army, Pakistan Cycling Federation and Frontier Corps North which largely attracted local youth who enthusiastically participated.

The aim and objective of the Peace Cycle Race is to create coherence between youth of the two districts of Bajaur and Mohmand that ended in two phases. The Race was was started from Nawagai of district Bajaur and ended at Nahqi Tunnelto Cadet College of Mohmand district.

A total of 120 cyclists from four provinces and Islamabad are participating in the Peace Cycle Race wherein the organizers have kept a distance of 40 km for the race in Mohmand and Bajaur.

Local cyclists from Mohmand and Bajaur also participated in the cycle race for the first time which gave them ample opportunities to learn from national cyclist’s part of the Peace Cycle Race. A large number of young people and old people are also participating in the cycle race. The purpose of the cycle race is to spread a global message of peace and tourism in the tribal areas.

APP/ijz/1720