Amateur Lamprecht Takes Shock Clubhouse Lead At British Open

Muhammad Rameez Published July 20, 2023

Hoylake, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :South African amateur Christo Lamprecht took a surprise clubhouse lead on the first morning of the 151st British Open at Hoylake on Thursday.

Lamprecht, who won the Amateur Championship last month to secure his place at Royal Liverpool, carded a five-under-par round of 66 that included seven birdies.

Despite the glorious blue skies on the Wirral coastline, some of the more stellar Names in the field struggled to keep pace with the 22-year-old.

World number one Scottie Scheffler has been a model of consistency on the PGA Tour this season but has so far missed out on adding to his one major win at the 2022 Masters.

The American birdied two of his opening four holes, but dropped a shot at the eighth to make the turn at one under.

Defending champion Cameron Smith was also one under after an eventful front nine that included three birdies and two bogeys.

Smith and Brooks Koepka appear to pose the biggest threat from the group of players now regularly plying their trade in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

But Koepka, who won his fifth major at the PGA Championship in May, was one over through 11 holes.

England's Matthew Jordan hit the first tee shot at 6:35 am local time (0535 GMT) on the course where he is a member.

The world number 329 is just three shots off the lead after carding a 69.

More Stories From Sports