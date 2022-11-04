UrduPoint.com

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Considering Purchase Of Washington Commanders NFL Team - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Considering Purchase of Washington Commanders NFL Team - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Founder and former CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos is considering buying the Washington Commanders National Football League (NFL) team with possible co-investment by rapper Jay-Z, People reported on Thursday.

Bezos, former richest man in the world, is interested in bidding on the American football team after current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder expressed interest in possibly selling the organization, the report said, citing a source close to the billionaire.

The purchase may be made in partnership with Jay-Z, the source also reportedly said.

Bezos has strong support within the NFL to eventually join its ranks as an owner, the source added.

The Washington Commanders are currently ranked fourth in the league's eastern conference, holding a record of 4-4 in the ongoing season.

