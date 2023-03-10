UrduPoint.com

Amazons Beat Super Women By 41 Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2023 | 12:26 PM

Amazons beat Super Women by 41 runs

Danni Wyatt scored 97 off 45 balls and Bismah Maroof 73 off 51 balls and ensured victory their side in clash with Super Women at Rawalpindi Stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2023) Skipper Bismah Maroof and Engand’s Danni Wyatt showed excellence performance and ensured 41-run victory over Super women in the second Women’s League Exhibition match on Friday.

Danni Wyatt scored 97 off 45 balls and Bismah Maroof 73 off 51 balls and ensured victory their side in clash with Super Women at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Amazon zones scored 204 for three while the Super Women could make only 163 for nine.

Earlier, Amazons won the toss and elected to bat first Super women at Rawalpindi stadium.

Pakistan’s most successful women’s captain Bismah Maroof led the Amazons, while Nida Dar, who has the most T20I wickets (126),was the captain the Super Women.

Ireland captain Laura Delany, England’s trio of Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier and Tammy Beaumont, and Australia’s Tess Flintoff are the international stars in the Amazons, while the foreign players in the Super Women squad are Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, Lauren Winfield-Hill of England, Jahanara Alam of Bangladesh, South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt and Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand.

