ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Danni Wyatt and Bismah Maroof, took Amazons to a 41-run victory over the Super Women in the second Women's League exhibition match at the Pindi cricket Stadium on Friday.

Danni Wyatt and Bismah Maroof provided a 137-run second wicket partnership stand off 79 balls while a four-fer by Anam Amin aided in Amazons' victory over the Super Women.

Wyatt, who was also declared player of the match, scored an eye-catching 97 off 45 balls with 17 fours and three sixes, while Bismah struck 11 fours in a 51-ball 73 not out to help Amazons collect 204 for three after electing to bat first.

Lauren Winfield-Hill fought a lone battle when she struck 11 fours and three sixes in an impressive 42-ball 80 as the Super Women finished at 163 for nine with left-arm spinner Anam registering figures of 4-0-17-4.

Friday's result meant the three-match series was now tied at one-all, with the decider to be played on Saturday, which is also being celebrated to promote women's empowerment through education in collaboration with CIRCLE Women.

In a match that produced 10 sixes and 49 fours, Amazons were quickly in a bother when Eyman Fatima (2) was back in the hut on the fourth ball. However, Wyatt and Bismah not only repaired the damage but played attractive shots all around the park.

Wyatt dominated the partnership by stroking eloquent boundaries before Bismah took control of the proceedings following the Englishwoman's departure by cresting some quality shots.

Bismah put on 65 runs in 37 balls with Tammy Beaumont (13 off 13) Tess Flintoff (14 off 7) following the departure of Wyatt to steer her side to a position of strength.

In turn, Winfield-Hill led Super Women's fightback with a gutsy and aggressive 42-ball 80. She added 54 runs for the second wicket with Chamari Athapaththu (17) and 64 runs for the third wicket with Iram Javed (28) but the task against an accurate and disciplined Amazons' bowling attack was always a tough task.

Anam Amin's tied Super Women in the knots and finished with four for 17. Her scalps included Muneeba Ali (11), Iram Javed (28), Tuba Hassan (1) and Sadiq Iqbal (0).

Wyatt had reached her 50 from 23 balls with nine fours and two sixes, Bismah achieved her 50 from 43 balls with six fours and Winfield-Hill reached her half century from 23 with eight fours and two sixes.

Scores in brief: Match 2 � Amazons beat Super Women by 41 runs to level three-match series.

Amazons 204-3, 20 overs (Danni Wyatt 97, Bismah Maroof 73, Tess Flintoff 14 not out, Tammy Beaumont 13; Tuba Hassan 2-34).

Super Women 163-9, 20 overs (Lauren Winfield-Hill 80, Iram Javed 28; Anam Amin 4-17, Fatima Sana 2-38).