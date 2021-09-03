Amb Imtiaz hosts Haider Ali for winning gold medal in Tokyo paralympics

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad hosted discus thrower Haider Ali who won Pakistan's first gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics. He congratulated him for this remarkable achievement

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad hosted discus thrower Haider Ali who won Pakistan's first gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics. He congratulated him for this remarkable achievement.

Commending Haider Ali for igniting the passion for discus throw in Pakistan, the ambassador said, he indeed made Pakistan proud and his achievement would inspire many youngsters to start discus throwing in the country.

With constant hard work, dedication and desire to serve our country, Haidar Ali will surely bring more laurels to Pakistan in the coming years, he said.

He presented Haider Ali with a certificate of appreciation and gift from the embassy.