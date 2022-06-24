Ambassador Bernhard upbeat about revival of hockey in Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck has said that hockey has deep roots and rich culture in Pakistan and it will regain its past glory soon.

During a meeting with Olympian, CEO Khawaja Junaid hockey academy Khawaja Junaid at a local hotel on Friday, he said: 'I have witnessed heyday of Pakistan hockey and wish it to be among the top teams in the world." Director, Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy Junaid Chattha was also present during the meeting.

Hailing 70-years of Pak-German diplomatic relations, the German envoy said hockey was the strongest bond between the two countries and he will do all within his grasp to help Pakistan hockey.

He said sports is a tool to raise standards and achieve togetherness and homogeneity in societies, adding that German embassy in Islamabad will provide all-out support for revival of hockey in Pakistan.

Olympian Khawaja Junaid hailed ambassador Bernhard's services for promoting bilateral ties during his two-year stint. He also thanked the German embassy for the steps it had taken for the promotion of hockey.

Khawaja Junaid presneted a memento to ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck on the occasion.