KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Faisal hosted a welcome reception at the Pakistan House, Berlin, for the Pakistani squad of Special Olympics World Games 2023, said a news release received here on Friday.

The delegation, comprising 54 male and 33 female athletes, alongside their coaches and support officials, was given a heart warming welcome by the officers and staff of the Embassy. Prominent members of the community were also invited to encourage the young privileged athletes aspiring to bag success in the event.

Pakistani athletes are participating in 11 different sports, including athletics, badminton, basketball, Bocce, cycling, hockey, power lifting, swimming, tennis and table tennis.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, stated that "I feel very proud to see you all with shining eyes, hopeful hearts and firm determination to represent Pakistan.

" He further added that, "I would also want to congratulate the team management, Ronak Lakhani, Yasmin Hyder and all the coaches and affiliated personnel who enabled our privileged guests reach this point with adequate training and the aim to raise the flag high." He said that this indeed was a very happy moment for the nation, to see its privileged children participate in an international event and reiterated that the Embassy would render every possible support to the Special Olympics Team during their stay in Berlin.

Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson Special Olympics Pakistan, who is leading the delegation, thanked the ambassador and for r utmost support and hoped that the team would perform well in the event, which was scheduled to kick off on June 17 and continue till 25th June, it added.

The Embassy also arranged music performances, alongside refreshments, for the guests, which the participants fondly enjoyed.