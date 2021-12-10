Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan called on Punjab Sports Minister

Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan Mr Adam M Tugio called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at State of The Art Punjab International Swimming Complex here on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan Mr Adam M Tugio called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at State of The Art Punjab International Swimming Complex here on Friday.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan and other top officials were also present on this occasion.

The friendly relations, growth of sports ties between Pakistan and Indonesia, exchange of delegations, youth and exchange programme were discussed at length during the meeting.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Mr Adam M Tugio also exchanged souvenirs on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Minister for Sports said Pakistan and Indonesia have decades-old friendly relations and both the countries can cooperate with each other in multiple fields. "Youth of both the countries will benefit from the Youth Exchange Programme between Pakistan and Indonesia. Pakistan also enjoyed a respectable status in the games of cricket and kabaddi and we can extend help to Indonesia in these games," he added.

Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia Adam M Tugio on this occasion appreciated Punjab's sports infrastructure and traditional games. "I'm quite impressed with the effective measures taken by the Punjab government for the promotion of sports culture in Punjab," he added.