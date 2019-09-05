Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda has congratulated Pakistan's shooter Mohammad Khalil Akhtar for qualifying the next year's Tokyo Olympics, Japan Embassy said here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan , Kuninori Matsuda has congratulated Pakistan 's shooter Mohammad Khalil Akhtar for qualifying the next year's Tokyo Japan Embassy said here Thursday.

"I am very delighted to learn that Mr. Khalil is the first Pakistani who has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and I deeply congratulate him for this valuable success. My sincere congratulations and appreciations to the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) also on achieving this great success and good luck for the mega event", Ambassador Matsuda said in his congratulatory message.

Ambassador Matsuda further said that Japan looks forward to maximum participation from Pakistan in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

He also expressed good wishes for the Pakistani Men hockey team and other individuals as well as teams competing in the qualifying rounds for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It is pertinent to mention here that, according to the announcement of NRAP on Tuesday, the 35 year old Mohammad Khalil Akhtar from Pakistan Army has not only become the country's first shooter but also the first Pakistani to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics while putting up a splendid show in the World Shooting Cup held in Brazil which served as the qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.